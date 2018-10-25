FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Periods of rain and a small risk of an isolated tornado

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system traveling up the coast of the Carolinas on Friday will bring periods of rain through the day along with the risk of an isolated severe storm and small risk of a brief tornado.
An area of low pressure developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico right now will turn northeast and move up the coast of the Carolinas through the day on Friday. The system will gradually gain strength and will deliver brief bouts of heavy rain, gusty winds and a small severe weather threat.
Clouds will continue to thicken tonight as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 50s. Most of the night will be dry, but showers will gradually start to increase just before sunrise on Friday.
Spotty showers early Friday will gradually turn more widespread and periods of steady light to moderate rain are likely from the mid morning through midday.
By the afternoon hours, the storm system will be making its way up the coast of South Carolina. This track will allow warmer temperatures and more unstable air to overspread coastal sections of Horry and Georgetown Counties. This more unstable air will allow pockets of heavier rain at times and even a few thunderstorms.
The combination of the warm and unstable air and the wind shear associated with the strengthening storm system will support the risk of a few stronger storms capable of producing very brief tornadoes.
The greatest risk of an isolated tornado will exist across the eastern half of both Horry and Georgetown Counties and northward into eastern North Carolina. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower 70s by the afternoon.
Inland areas will remain in slightly cooler and more stable air, and remain out of the risk of strong storms. However, briefly heavy rain will still be possible at times during the afternoon and early evening. Inland temperatures will struggle into the lower 60s by the mid to late afternoon.
Rainfall totals will average .5 to 1 inch for most areas, although isolated spots near the beaches could see locally more where heavier downpours may develop.
Light northeast winds Friday morning will turn southeast and more gusty by the mid afternoon. Wind gusts of 30 mph are likely near the beaches.
Rain and the risk of storms will quickly diminish by the mid to late evening hours as much drier weather returns for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be rain-free with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.
