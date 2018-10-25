FIRST ALERT: Chilly today and rainy tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool and dry fall weather will continue through Thursday before a storm system delivers rain to finish the week.
Today will the clear and chilly to start with morning temperatures in the 40s. A few inland locations have even dipped to the 30s this morning. Today starts off with lots of sunshine, but by late afternoon, overcast skies will likely develop as our next rain-maker draws closer. Highs today will climb into the lower 60s.
A storm system developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico right now will move across the Gulf today and then turn up the east coast Friday. This system will pass along the South Carolina coast during the day Friday and bring a period of rain to the region along with tricky temperatures.
Rain will likely breakout near or just prior to the Friday morning commute making for a wet start to the day. Friday morning temperatures will range from lower to middle 50s at the beach and the upper 40s to lower 50s inland.
Rain will continue off and on from Friday morning into Friday afternoon before tapering off late in the day. No widespread, heavy rain is expected, but a few periods of moderate rain are likely. The track of the storm system traveling up the coast will allow warmer temperatures to overspread areas near the coast. Grand Strand temperatures will climb to around 70 by Friday afternoon. Despite the warmth at the coast, cooler temperatures will remain locked in place for inland areas and will remain in the 50s through the day.
Rain will taper off by late Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will range from one half to one inch in most areas.
Drier air will gradually filter in over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime temperatures in the 60s.
