Disaster Recovery Center in Florence to close Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at 4395 South Irby Street in Florence will permanently close Friday at 6:00 p.m., according to a news release.
FEMA says the recovery centers close when traffic slows at those locations.
After the center closes, survivors whose homes or businesses were affected by Hurricane Florence can still apply for assistance, the release states. Survivors can also receive updates about their applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their claim in the following ways:
- Visit any open disaster recovery center. To find the nearest one, click here.
- Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available.
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply or log into their account.
For more information on Hurricane Florence and South Carolina recovery, visit the S.C. Emergency Management Division website here.
