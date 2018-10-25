Deputies arrest man accused of breaking into vehicle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday following a string of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Dylan Wayne Lowrimore, 22, is charged with the theft of multiple firearms from a motor vehicle stemming from an incident in the Kensington area on October 1.
“Georgetown County Investigators are exhausting each lead in an attempt to keep illegal guns off the streets of Georgetown County,” the release states.
Deputies are reminding residents to remove any valuables from their vehicles and to keep the doors locked. Any suspicious activity may be reported to law enforcement by calling 911.
