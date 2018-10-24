Woman who pleaded guilty in child sex case arrested for failing to appear

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year in a case involving the sexual assault of two young children has been charged with nine counts of failure to appear, jail records show.
Lindsay Danielle Honeycutt, 31, was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday morning.
Honeycutt pleaded guilty on August 21 to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct to a child. She has yet to be sentenced.
According to arrest warrants, Honeycutt, Panteleimon "Peter" Spirakis, Ambrose Heavener and Anthony Strickland engaged in sex acts - including intercourse - with two 4-year-old victims between December 2014 and April 2015.
Spirakis pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance. An Horry County judge sentenced Spirakis to 20 years in prison with no parole.
Hours after her guilty plea, Honeycutt was reportedly found passed out in a vehicle in Nakina, NC and was arrested on several drug charges.
As of about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, no bail has been set on the failure to appear charges.
