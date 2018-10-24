Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket purchased in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Check your tickets! Someone is waking up a very rich person this morning.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery website, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina for the $1.6 billion jackpot.
Here are the winning numbers:
5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - and 70 and the mega ball is 5.
If there’s just one winner, that person would take home a cash option of more than $904 million. We’ve reached out for confirmation of the winning ticket.
