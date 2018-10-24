SC Lottery officials to hold news conference where winning Mega Millions ticket was sold

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says it will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at the store where the only winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold.
The ticket was sold at the KC Mart at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville, according to a release from the SC Education Lottery. It is not clear whether the person or persons who purchased the ticket will be present.
This is South Carolina’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.
The jackpot measured at $1.537 billion, just shy of the largest in U.S. history headed into Tuesday night. A one-time cash option would give the winner $913 million.
On Wednesday morning, Lottery officials were urging the winner should sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source, and call the Lottery. The winner has 180 days to come forward to claim the ticket.
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis offered assistance to the lottery winner, who has not yet been identified.
“I hope and pray that the lottery winner has a support system that allows them to seek advice, counsel and security,” he posted on his Twitter account. If not, he said the winner could contact his office and they will confidentially provide what is needed to reach “the appropriate and needed professionals.”
In order to win, a player needed to match all five numbers plus the Mega ball.
“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming said. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65,70 and Mega Ball 5. Each ticket costs $2 to play, which U.S. residents can play in 44 states plus the U.S. Virgin Islands. It was not immediately apparent where the winning ticket was sold.
The jackpot was rolling since July 24, when a California pool of 11 co-workers shared a $543 million prize. $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio) have also been won this year.
The $1.6 billion beat the previous Mega Millions record of $656 million set in March 2012. The jackpot now rolls back over to $40 million for Friday night’s drawing.
