Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot could buy every home in Myrtle Beach … almost

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina resident who purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket that’s worth $1.6 billion could buy the home of his or her dreams.
Actually, they could buy any number of homes!
According to information from Zillow, the total for-sale home price for all homes on the market in Myrtle Beach is $1.693 billion.
That $1.6 billion could actually buy every for-sale home in Greenville, which are valued at $1.182 billion, according to Zillow. That would leave $418 million left (before taxes, obviously)!
Below is a list of cities from across SC and their for-sale home prices, according to Zillow:
· Metropolitan Area: Greenville - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 1,182,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 135.4%
· Metropolitan Area: Columbia - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 756,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 211.6%
· Metropolitan Area: Charleston - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 2,961,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 54.0%
· Metropolitan Area: Myrtle Beach - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,693,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 94.5%
· Metropolitan Area: Spartanburg - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 304,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 526.3%
· Metropolitan Area: Florence - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 128,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1250.0%
· Metropolitan Area: Hilton Head Island - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,953,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 81.9%
· Metropolitan Area: Sumter - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 91,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1758.2%
· Metropolitan Area: Greenwood - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 70,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2285.7%
· Metropolitan Area: Orangeburg - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 74,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2162.2%
· Metropolitan Area: Seneca - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 238,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 672.3%
· Metropolitan Area: Newberry, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 23,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 6956.5%
