Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot could buy every home in Myrtle Beach … almost

Source: Pixabay
By WMBF News Staff | October 24, 2018 at 3:36 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 3:36 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina resident who purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket that’s worth $1.6 billion could buy the home of his or her dreams.

Actually, they could buy any number of homes!

According to information from Zillow, the total for-sale home price for all homes on the market in Myrtle Beach is $1.693 billion.

That $1.6 billion could actually buy every for-sale home in Greenville, which are valued at $1.182 billion, according to Zillow. That would leave $418 million left (before taxes, obviously)!

Below is a list of cities from across SC and their for-sale home prices, according to Zillow:

· Metropolitan Area: Greenville - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 1,182,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 135.4%

· Metropolitan Area: Columbia - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 756,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 211.6%

· Metropolitan Area: Charleston - Total For-Sale Home Price $ 2,961,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 54.0%

· Metropolitan Area: Myrtle Beach - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,693,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 94.5%

· Metropolitan Area: Spartanburg - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 304,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 526.3%

· Metropolitan Area: Florence - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 128,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1250.0%

· Metropolitan Area: Hilton Head Island - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 1,953,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 81.9%

· Metropolitan Area: Sumter - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 91,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 1758.2%

· Metropolitan Area: Greenwood - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 70,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2285.7%

· Metropolitan Area: Orangeburg - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 74,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 2162.2%

· Metropolitan Area: Seneca - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 238,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 672.3%

· Metropolitan Area: Newberry, SC - Total For-Sale Home Price: $ 23,000,000 - Share of Homes with Mega Millions Jackpot: 6956.5%

