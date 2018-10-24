US stocks slide as traders weigh earnings; oil rises

EARNINGS SPREE: Investors were weighing the latest batch of company results in the busiest week of the quarterly earnings calendar. While S&P 500 companies are expected to deliver 21.9 percent earnings growth for the third quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, investors are concerned about future growth amid rising inflation, interest rates and uncertainty over trade. Some companies, including Caterpillar and 3M, have reported disappointing results and warned of rising costs related to tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade dispute. Among the big companies slated to release quarterly results this week are Microsoft, Amazon and Colgate-Palmolive.