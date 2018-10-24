‘This is truly a great loss for us’ family, community remembers Farrah Turner as a hometown hero.

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) - Just 15 days after Florence Police Officer Sergeant Terrence Carraway was laid to rest, the Pee Dee community is coping with the loss of yet another law enforcement officer.
Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner succumbed to her injuries from the October 3rd mass shooting Monday night after being in critical condition for 20 days.
Tuner’s body was escorted by officers to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy Tuesday morning and returned with a procession of patrol cars through her hometown of Lake City to the Henryhand Funeral Home in Kingstree shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. There her body will be prepped from her funeral Sunday.
As a child crime investigator, Turner worked for hand in hand daily with the CARE House Pee Dee, a children's advocacy center, in Florence.
That's how Meg Temple, the Executive Director, said she and others who worked there grew close with Turner.
It was also the reason Turner and two other Florence County Deputies went to search the home of Frederick Hopkins on October 3rd after an alleged sexual assault by Hopkins' adopted son, Seth Hopkins.
Officials and family say Turner was shot in the abdomen when they arrived. Turner’s cousin, Britney Weaver, said Monday the day Turner died, she had made it through her ninth surgery before succumbing to complications.
Temple said Turner will truly be missed, especially by those she helped.
"There are kids throughout our community who Farrah has touched, who she has fought for, who she has investigated their cases, who she has built a relationship... I mean all throughout our community that know and love her,” Temple said.
Called Maxine by her family, Weaver, said Turner was the protector of the family and always gave 100 percent in everything she did.
Turner’s family members said she joined the Florence County Sheriff's Office in 2006. It was a job Weaver said that fit Turner’s personality,-describing her as selfless, God-fearing and determined.
“She didn't do it for notoriety. She didn’t do it for recognition. She was just the person that she was so all around amazing and this is truly a great loss for us,” Weaver said.
Growing up Weaver said Turner always had a passion for children, helping take care of family members at a young age.
Weaver and Temple said Turner put her all into her job as a child crime investigator and believes she died doing what she loved.
“You give it all you got until nothing is left and yesterday Oct 22, 2018, there was nothing left but she had done her job, she was doing what she loved, she was protecting children and uh we liked to believe that she’d do it 1000 times if she had to,” Weaver said
Weaver said the family will be receiving those who wish to give their condolences at their grandmother’s home at 1128 Hart Lane in Lake City Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone said a service will take place at noon Sunday at the Florence Center. A burial will follow at the Florence Memorial Gardens, the same place Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway was laid to rest.
