Several local football games rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several varsity high school football games in our area have been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday.
The North Myrtle Beach varsity football team will play at Myrtle Beach Thursday night at 7 p.m.
According to Christopher McKagen with the Darlington County School District, the game between Hartsville High School and Darlington High School will be moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. in Darlington. In addition, the game between Lamar High School and McBee High School will be moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Lamar.
