Report: South Carolina will have one of the highest nursing shortages in nation by 2030

The report, published by RegisteredNursing.org, is based on how many registered nurses the state of South Carolina will need versus how many it will have. According to that report, South Carolina is expected to experience the most growth, adding 26,600 new jobs to an existing workforce of 36,900 registered nurses. That’s a growth of around 70 percent. Still, the report says, the state is still estimated to fall short, lacking roughly 10,000 nurses to meet the demand by 2030.