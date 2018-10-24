Report: Employee arrested after starting fire at Little River Circle K

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris woman was arrested Sunday night after allegedly starting a fire at a Circle K where she worked.
Sara Beth Browder, 33, is charged with second-degree arson.
According to an Horry County Police Department report, officers responded to the Circle K at 3498 East Highway 9 at about 7:40 p.m. in reference to an arson. Police were called to the scene after an initial investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue revealed a fire in a back room was likely started by an employee, the report states.
According to police, an HCFR investigator determined the fire was caused by a direct pilot source due to the fact that no materials or items in the area could have started a fire.
Browder was arrested on scene and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Online records show she was released Monday on $20,000 bond.
