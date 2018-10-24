Lee’s Landing residents opting to demolish homes following flooding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Lee’s Landing area off Highway 90 in Horry County is no stranger to flooding.
Still, the flooding that followed Hurricane Florence was so bad it’s caused some residents to demolish their homes rather than even attempt to gut them and rebuild.
Mold has infested those flooded homes, leaving nearly everything inside unsanitary.
Some people are gutting their homes in the hopes of one day rebuilding and moving back in while they stay elsewhere for the time being. Others are opting to demolish their houses and move away from the Waccamaw River.
One woman choosing the latter is Lenore Letellier. She’s lived in her Lee’s Landing home for 14 years, but said keeping a place where so many memories were made isn’t worth it when flooding keeps happening.
“We can’t live here anymore,” Letellier said. “We just can’t. It’s not physically possible.”
Letellier purchased her $50 demolition permit from Horry County on Wednesday. She wasn’t happy about the fee because she believes people who already lost everything shouldn’t have to pay to get a new start.
“It’s not about the money,” Letellier said. “It’s about the humanism of it. It really is. Fifty dollars, yeah, in the overall picture, $50 is $50, but it’s the side of compassion and humanism. I mean, people are tearing down their homes and everything in it and their lives, and the county wants money to do that?”
An Horry County spokesperson said the county has no plans to waive the fees. Four demolition permits have been issued for the Lee’s Landing area as of Wednesday afternoon.
Letellier says she’s planning on moving to Loris so she can live without worrying about river levels ever again.
