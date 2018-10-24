Job fair held in Conway to help those struggling to find work

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A job fair was held Wednesday in Conway for those with challenges in their background and resumes.
The fair featured employers from manufacturing, restaurant, construction and landscaping agencies. Coordinators said it’s a great way for people having a hard time finding a job because of a criminal conviction or those who are on parole to have the opportunity to get back into the work force.
"You paid your price and you should be able to get a job and that is certainly critical to someone staying out of trouble,” said Peter O’ Boyle, with the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. “If they don't have a job, they got time on their hands, they need money and of course they are more likely to go out and steal again or sell drugs. So it's crucial that they get a job. So, this is a win-win situation for everybody."
The event also held a workshop on how to get criminal convictions expunged or pardoned.
