FIRST ALERT: Cooler today with rain on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather will return to the region through the middle of the week before a developing storm system delivers rainy weather by Friday.
This morning is comfortably cool in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Today will be mild in the upper 60s to right at 70 with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will drop further Thursday with early morning temperatures in the lower and middle 40s reaching to the lower 60s by the afternoon. Sunny skies on Thursday will give way to thickening clouds late in the day.
By Thursday, a storm system will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm system will turn northeast and ride up the Carolina Coast on Friday resulting in a period of off and on rain and gusty breezes. No heavy rainfall or flooding issues are expected with forecast rain totals likely remaining below one inch in most locations. The temperature forecast remains tricky for Friday with the inland areas likely stuck in the 50s all day, while temperatures near the beach will likely climb into the upper 60s.
The storm system will pull away by early Saturday leaving some clouds and just a slight risk of a shower in the forecast. Dry and seasonably cool weather returns by Saturday night through Sunday.
