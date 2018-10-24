FIRST ALERT: Cool Thursday followed by a wet Friday

Rain will continue off and on from Friday morning into Friday afternoon before tapering off late in the day. No widespread, heavy rain is expected, but a few periods of moderate rain are likely. The track of the storm system traveling up the coast will allow warmer temperatures to overspread areas near the coast. Grand Strand temperatures will climb to around 70 by Friday afternoon. Despite the warmth at the coast, cooler temperatures will remain locked in place for inland areas and will remain in the 50s through the day.