FIRST ALERT: Cool Thursday followed by a wet Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool and dry fall weather will continue through Thursday before a storm system delivers rain to finish the week.
Tonight will be clear and chilly as temperatures drop into the lower 40s across the Pee Dee and into the middle and upper 40s across the Grand Strand.
Thursday will start off mostly sunny and cool, but clouds will gradually thicken during the day. Overcast skies will likely develop by the late afternoon and evening as our next rain-maker draws closer. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower 60s.
A storm system developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico right now will move across the Gulf on Thursday and then turn up the east coast on Friday. This system will pass along the South Carolina coast during the day Friday and bring a period of rain to the region along with tricky temperatures.
Rain will likely breakout near or just prior to the Friday morning commute making for a wet start to the day. Friday morning temperatures will range from lower to middle 50s at the beach and the upper 40s to lower 50s inland.
Rain will continue off and on from Friday morning into Friday afternoon before tapering off late in the day. No widespread, heavy rain is expected, but a few periods of moderate rain are likely. The track of the storm system traveling up the coast will allow warmer temperatures to overspread areas near the coast. Grand Strand temperatures will climb to around 70 by Friday afternoon. Despite the warmth at the coast, cooler temperatures will remain locked in place for inland areas and will remain in the 50s through the day.
Rain will taper off by late Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will range from one half to one inch in most areas.
Drier air will gradually filter in over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and daytime temperatures in the 60s.
