CPD searching for reported stolen car with 2 sleeping children inside

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a reported stolen vehicle that may have two children inside.
Police tweeted that the vehicle, a dark-blue 4-door BMW 325i with North Carolina paper tags, was left running in the parking lot of an Extended Stay on Stoneridge Drive.
The children had been picked up by their father from their biological mother prior to the incident happening.
“At this time, it’s believed that the children, two males ages 3 and 7 were asleep inside of the car. If you have info to help us locate them and the car, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police tweeted.
CPD says the father described his children as follows: the 3-year-old has braided hair and the 7-year-old is wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.
Police are heavily patrolling the area of Stoneridge Drive to verify the information.
This is a developing story - check back for more updates.
