Conway city officials look at long-term solutions for flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Florence made its way through our area and left behind its devastating flooding, forcing certain areas to shut down in order to rebuild. Right now, the city of Conway is still assessing the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence and its floodwaters. But, they’re already thinking about the future.
Right now, the Riverwalk in Conway is closed with barricades blocking off access. City of Conway administrator Adam Emrick said the Riverwalk is unsafe at this point and the city plans to keep it closed for quite some time. They plan to replace many boards that have eroded and nails that are standing up.
Emrick said crews have been out assessing damage since the water started receding. Right now, he said he believes about 300 homes and 25 businesses are damaged. When it comes to public property alone, Emrick said they’re estimating close to $3 million in damages. Emrick noted a majority of the damage is along Crab Tree Swamp where most of the flooding happened. The Riverfront Park was left covered with about three inches of sand and crews need to clean that up before they can open it back up to visitors. Emrick said there are some things that will not be able to be restored, such as the playground and the Riverfront tennis center.
Officials expect to have a recovery plan laid out within the next six months.
"The immediate priority is to take those things that are not replacement items and get them open up. We can get Riverfront Park back open, except for the playground. We can get the marina open back open as much as we can. There are some buildings we’re going to have to take down. I think the fireman’s clubhouse is going to have to come down. Riverfront Tennis Center is going to be a good long while because we’re not sure what’s going to be all entailed to do that and we’re looking at other options to make sure it stays flood proof in the future,” said Emrick.
Emrick said at this point, there’s really no safe way to live in some areas of the city, so that’s why they are working on long-term solutions. Emrick said he hopes the City of Conway can work on modifying the FEMA Buyout Program. He said his focus is including areas in the program with repeat flooding or very serious flooding this year, like along Crabtree Canal, Long Avenue and Sherwood Drive. The buyout program allows people to sell their homes to the city using FEMA money to get out of harm’s way. Then, the city can demolish those homes and create more green space for the floodwaters.
Emrick says the test for homeowners should be if you couldn’t get to you home three times in four years in a row, it might be time to think about selling. Emrick says although the city can’t prevent flooding events, they can still work on limiting the amount of impact that the floodwaters have.
"Most of the solutions aren’t internal, but some of those may be. So, we’re actually at bringing someone in to study our water sheds to see what solutions we can offer and what things we need to work on, on a larger regional scale to be able to fix. Certainly, at this point if we can lessen the flood waters by 1 foot, that’s a win. If we can lessen by 2 foot, that’s a win. Anything that we can do to lessen the water, that’s what - one house we might be able to save,” said Emrick.
City officials plan to hold a public meeting sometime in November with their FEMA consultant to go over any questions and concerns.
