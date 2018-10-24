Applicants for disaster recovery assistance can appeal a FEMA determination

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – All applicants for recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can appeal if they ultimately disagree with FEMA’s determination.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the first step is for the survivor to read their entire FEMA determination letter carefully. This letter will provide information about the types of assistance FEMA has determined they are eligible or ineligible to receive.
The letter will also include the amount of assistance FEMA is providing for each eligible need and an explanation of the appeal process, the release stated. Other key information may include proper use of disaster assistance funds.
If the applicant thinks there has been a mistake or disagrees with the amount or type of assistance received, an appeal may be filed.
Every appeal must be in writing and explain why the survivor believes FEMA’s decision is incorrect. Applicants should include any documentation that supports the appeal, including proof of disaster losses, the release stated.
Appeal letters must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on the determination letter. The letter and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax, by mail, uploaded by the applicant to their FEMA Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) online account, or by visiting a disaster recovery center.
If someone other than the applicant or the co-applicant is writing the letter, the applicant must sign the appeal letter and must provide FEMA a signed statement authorizing that the person may act on their behalf.
Applicants can fax appeal documents to 800-827-8112, addressed to the attention FEMA.
Appeals can also be submitted to FEMA made by mail. They should be sent to P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055
When mailing or faxing appeal documents, be sure to include:
- The applicant’s full name;
- The applicant’s registration number on every page;
- The FEMA disaster declaration number – DR-4394-SC – on all pages; and
- The applicant’s signature and the date.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.