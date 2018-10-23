Report: 9-year-old airlifted to hospital after being bitten by dog in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after being attacked by a dog in the Loris area, according to an Horry County Police Department report.
Officers responded to the incident at a home on Highway 701 South around 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene told police they saw a brown dog with white spots on his chest attacking the boy, the report states. One of the witnesses reportedly grabbed a pistol and shot the dog three times until the canine stopped attacking the victim.
Police say the victim had multiple bite marks across his body and face. According to the report, the boy was conscious, breathing and talking. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
The dog was still alive following the incident but appeared to have gunshot wounds to the shoulder, according to police. Authorities removed the dog from the scene. The status of the canine has not been released.
