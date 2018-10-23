Nicklaus visits Pawleys course celebrating 30th anniversary

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Jack Nicklaus visited Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club Monday, celebrating the 30th anniversary for the course. Nicklaus also instructed young golfers from around the Grand Strand as a part of ‘The First Tee’ program - an organization aimed at teaching children life skills through golf.
Every fourth grader in Georgetown County Schools participates in ‘The First Tee’ program. First Tee estimates nearly 7.5 million children have come through the organization in its 20 years.
“To see whats happening through First Tee and how different children have benefited, where they’ve gone and where they’ve grown,” Nicklaus began. “I thought it was a very important concept and that’s why I got involved.”
“I don’t think they care much about if they actually become champion golfers or not,” Nicklaus said. “But maybe they pick it up later in life, that’s how my father was.”
Nicklaus, 78, won 18 major championships during his professional career which is the most all-time. Pawleys Plantation is one of the hundreds of Nicklaus signature courses worldwide.
