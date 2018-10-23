Many express their sympathy for Investigator Turner who died weeks after being shot in mass shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Many are mourning after Investigator Farrah Turner, one of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies injured in a mass shooting on Oct. 3, died Monday evening.
Turner served with FCSO for more than seven years.
On October 3, Turner was mortally wounded in the line of duty while attempting to serve a search warrant on a residence in Florence County.
“Today will mark a very horrific day for the Florence Police Department," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said that night.
Weeks after being shot, Farrah remained in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.
“Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did," Boone said Monday night. "She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”
Many took to social media to express their condolences to the family and sheriff’s department.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.