‘It was an amazing moment:’ Special needs student at Conway High crowned Homecoming Queen
Regan Richardson was named Homecoming Queen at Conway High School (Source: Ginger Dorman Peloquin)
By Nick Doria | October 23, 2018 at 10:52 AM EST - Updated October 23 at 11:04 AM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A special needs student at Conway High School was crowned Homecoming Queen last Friday.

It was a special night for 18-year-old Regan Richardson and her family. Richardson, who has a rare chromosome disorder, is hearing impaired and has several medical issues.

Despite her disabilities, however, Richardson has participated in many school activities and functions at Conway High.

“It was an amazing moment,” said Ginger Dorman Peloquin, Richardson’s mother.

Peloquin praised the students for their act of kindness.

“I am just so moved that the students of CHS did this for her,” she added.

