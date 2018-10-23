FIRST ALERT: Slightly cooler through midweek, wet Friday still on the way

By Thursday, a storm system will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm system will turn northeast and ride up the Carolina Coast on Friday resulting in a period of off and on rain and gusty breezes. No heavy rainfall or flooding issues are expected with forecast rain totals likely remaining below one inch in most locations. The temperature forecast remains tricky for Friday with the inland areas likely stuck in the 50s all day, while temperatures near the beach will likely climb into the upper 60s.