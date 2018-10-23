FIRST ALERT: Mild today and cooler tomorrow...The rollercoaster rolls on

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather will return today followed by the next rain-maker by the end of the week.
We’ll be in the low 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight stays mild with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Temperatures will cool off a little to the 60s tomorrow and Thursday. Then, Friday, we start to see some changes take place.
A storm system organizing in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday will ride up the Carolina Coast during the day Friday. Periods of rain will develop early Friday and will likely continue off and on through much of the day. Friday’s temperature forecast is tricky. If the storm system remains well off shore, temperatures will struggle into the mid 50s Friday afternoon. If the system takes a track close to or over the coast, temperatures could be as warm as the 70s.
The system will pull away on Saturday, but clouds and a lingering risk of a light shower or some drizzle will remain at times through Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
