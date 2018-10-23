Fallen Florence Co. deputy to be escorted away from MUSC after autopsy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Florence County deputy who died Monday night from her injuries sustained in the mass shooting there on Oct. 3 will be transported away from MUSC Tuesday afternoon after her autopsy.
Investigator Farrah Turner is the second law enforcement officer to pass away following the shooting, which also took the life of Florence police officer Terrence Carraway. His body received the same treatment as it was taken to MUSC before returning to Florence, receiving an escort along the way.
According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Turner’s escort will take place Tuesday on I-26 around 1 p.m.
Turner was one of five officers shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Governor Henry McMaster tweeted Monday that he was praying for her family and loved ones while also ordering all flags to half staff beginning Tuesday until her burial.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.