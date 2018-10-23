City of Myrtle Beach steps closer to changing private parking

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is steps closer to changing the way private parking lots are run.
On Tuesday, city leaders passed the first reading of an ordinance that would restrict misleading parking rate signage, towing without proper notice, and changing parking rates.
Some council members believe this would create a better experience for visitors and residents, but others were hesitant, saying they want to discuss with business owners before an ordinance is put in place.
“Having a first reading is a little jumping the gun on this situation,” said owner of Event Parking, Chris Walker.
City council says this proposed ordinance comes after several complaints from visitors and residents.
“The complaints include that they didn’t charge what was on the sign and the rate went up when they parked,” said City Spokesman Mark Kruea.
Walker explains that he hasn’t received any of these complaints, and he believes it’s his right to be able to change rates as needed.
“Parking is a commodity, it’s a space and when times are busy you charge more. Just like hotels. The closer you are the more you charge – just like parking, the closer you are to the ocean and the action the more I charge,” Walker said.
The proposed ordinance, however, does not specify how much private parking companies are required to charge.
“It merely says you must post on your sign what your rates are, so customers have the expectations, they know what the rates are, and they won’t be surprised when they come back and find out ‘oh that five dollars was just for the first hour,” said Kruea.
Two parking lot owners who spoke during the meeting, including Walker, say parking rates should be variable.
“If that parking lot is full within my first twenty minutes of opening, it would be silly for me to charge five dollars and sit there full all day. To have your government get in your business and tell me what you’re allowed to charge and when you’re allowed to charge it and how big your font is I think is well into government overreach,” said Walker.
“If you’re going to offer a variable rate from June to July, well change out the rate on the sign, but at least give the customer the courtesy of knowing what the rate is when they pull up to your parking lot,” said Kruea.
While the first reading was passed Tuesday, city leaders say they will sit down with parking lot business owners to reach an understanding before the second reading.
