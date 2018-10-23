Alma mater shows support for fallen Florence County Sheriff’s investigator

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, staff and students at Lake City High School wore red to show support for Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner, who died hours later from injuries she sustained in an Oct. 3 mass shooting.
Turner’s hometown is Lake City, South Carolina. Called Maxine by family and close friends, Turner graduated from Lake City High School in 2000 and was a member of the track team.
This past April, Turner became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated chapter in Florence. Since their signature color is red, staff and some students wore the color Monday in support of the #fightfarrahfight.
"She wears her faith on her shoulders at all times. Everyone knows who she is and what she stands for at all times," Turner’s cousin and LCHS teacher Rhonda Dollard said.
Dollard recalled the moment she heard Turner was one of the seven officers shot in the ambush on Oct. 3. She said she found out through a family friend who stayed in the Vintage Place neighborhood where the shooting took place.
"It was just shock and we immediately went into prayer mode," Dollard said.
Those prayers continued 19 days later.
In a statement Monday morning, Turner’s mother, Katie Godwin, revealed both of her daughter’s feet had to be amputated last Tuesday. Later that evening. Florence County officials announced Turner had died due to her injuries.
“It touched my heart a whole lot and right now it still bothers me that she’s fighting for her life,” Turner’s sorority sister and LCHS teacher Sherrill Kershaw said hours before the investigator’s passing.
“Whenever we do have tragedies like this one thing I can say is we do always remain Lake City Strong,” Dollard said.
