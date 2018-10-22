Woman charged with robbing Conway area Waffle House

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman is in custody after allegedly robbing a Conway Waffle House early Monday morning.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 34-year-old Asmie Nichole Backus was charged with armed robbery and failure to stop for a blue light.
She remained in jail as of 3 p.m. Monday under a $16,500 bond.
An incident report from the Conway Police Department states officers were called to the Waffle House on Church Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday.
The complainants said the woman came into the restaurant and went right to the area where the cash register is.
After being greeted by one of the restaurant employees, the suspect said she was robbing them and pulled her hand out from her sweatshirt, according to the police report.
“She appeared to the victim as having a weapon in her hand, covered by a white bag,” the report stated.
The suspect allegedly demanded money from the register and the victims opened the drawer and backed away.
According to the report, the woman took the money from the drawer and walked out. She was last seen getting into a silver four-door Nissan Altima and driving away.
Police issued a Be On The Lookout for the vehicle and county officers eventually located it. A short pursuit followed before the suspect was taken into custody, the report stated.
