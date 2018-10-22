Suspect wanted for murder of Gwinnett officer has been found dead

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The suspect who shot and killed a Gwinnett County police officer has been found dead.
Tafahree Maynard, 18, was confirmed dead Monday morning.
Maynard also had connections to the Eufaula, Opelika, and Dothan, Alabama.
Authorities say 30-year-old Antwan Toney was checking out a suspicious vehicle near a middle school.
They say he was shot by someone inside the vehicle as he approached, another officer returned fire and dragged Toney away.
Police have arrested Isaiah Pretlow and have taken six others into custody.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.