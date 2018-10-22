Student starts fire inside bathroom of Horry County elementary school

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a student started a small fire inside a bathroom at a Little River area elementary school Monday, according to district officials.
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the student started the fire at Waterway Elementary School around 8:45 a.m.
According to Bourcier, the fire was quickly extinguished and the fire department was contacted.
She added the incident is under investigation.
