Sheriff seeks 2,000 volunteers to search for Wisconsin girl

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) (Jerry Holt)