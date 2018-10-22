Report: Fuel siphoned from FEMA RV parked near Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after about 15 gallons of diesel fuel was reportedly siphoned from a Federal Emergency Management RV parked near a Myrtle Beach hotel.
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report, a FEMA employee staying at the Hilton Garden Inn on Coastal Grand Circle reported the incident on October 20. Police say at around 5:30 a.m. on that day, she noticed the vehicle had lost fuel and had not been moved since being parked there on October 19.
The report does not list any suspects.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1300.
