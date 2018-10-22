Police say suspect on stolen motorcycle led officers on chase reaching 130 mph

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WIS) - A Conway man is facing charges after leading police on a chase reaching speeds of 130 miles-per-hour on a stolen motorcycle.
According to an Horry County Police Report, Michael Walter Paul, 30, is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
An officer says they were at the Speedway gas station in Aynor when they saw a red motorcycle headed toward Conway on Highway 501. The officer tried to catch up with the bike, which appeared to be going faster than the 45 miles-per-hour speed limit.
Near Ridge Road, police say they still couldn’t get close enough to get an accurate speed on the radar, but officers were traveling at over 100 miles-per-hour without getting closer to the suspect.
Police continued their pursuit and got close enough to the motorcycle near Highway 501 and Four Mile Road in the Conway area to determine the motorcyclist was eluding officers at speeds of 100 miles-per-hour or greater.
According to the report, the bike then turned on Highway 319 toward Highway 701 nearing 100 miles-per-hour before turning on Highway 701. Officers say they passed two separate patrol cars with lights on at speeds of 80 miles-per-hour.
Police say Paul eventually made his way back on Highway 501 toward Myrtle Beach where speeds reached 130 miles-per-hour when passing The Budget Hotel just before the intersection of Highway 544.
The motorcycle then made a left turn on Cox Ferry Road where speeds reached more than 80 miles per hour. Speeds increased to 100 miles-per-hour after turning right on Highway 90 and later on to International Drive. That’s where the bike made a U-turn headed back toward Highway 90.
From Highway 90, the motorcycle turned left on McCown Drive where officers lost sight of it.
Officers searched the area to try and find the motorcycle. According to the report, they found fresh tracks in wet grass leading officers to the back of a home on Trestle Way. That’s where they found the bike on a concrete patio and the driver near the woods about 40 yards away.
The motorcycle didn’t have a tag on it, but the VIN showed it was reported stolen out of another state. Paul was taken into custody. During a search, police found a plastic bag with marijuana.
Paul was booked in the J Reuben Long Detention Center at 1:04 Monday morning. As of noon, he’s still behind bars awaiting a bond hearing.
