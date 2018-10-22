Myrtle Beach Police show K-9’s in action

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - K-9’s with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are used every day, helping with investigations, drug seizures, and other crime work.
WMBF News was there as all four dogs were put into action on Monday.
“They’re used country wide and I think people have to get that understanding of what they’re capable of and why we deploy them in real life situations. We talked a little earlier about how we train as realistic as possible because we want to be prepared to help out in any way no matter what the incident is out there,” said Master Corporal Chris Smith of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
There are currently four dogs in the department, including Roscoe who retired as full time on Monday. All K-9 teams each did a different type of demonstration. K-9 Daisy was tasked with sniffing out the exterior of a car, to find where drugs were behind hidden inside.
“The dogs are trained to go directly to the source of the odor. It helps to be a locating tool, that way officers can search the area but pretty much know the dogs knows is as close as possible and we can search more in the particular area,” said Smith.
K-9 Cee’s demonstrated how dogs are used to apprehend a suspect. An officer with MBPD wore protective gear, and started to run in the woods. Officers then yelled that if the offender did not stop, they would send the dog, and he will bite. When the defender did not stop, Cees was sent to stop the fake suspect.
“You got to see a little bit of the criminal apprehension aspect. WE used k9 Cees and you got to see him take down what would be a simulated fleeing suspect that could be for a violence crime or whatever the case may be,” said Smith.
With the retirement of K-9 Roscoe, Myrtle Beach Police say they plan to add a bomb sniffing dog to their team.
