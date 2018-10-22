Mother of Florence Co. deputy injured in mass shooting releases statement on daughter’s behalf

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The mother of a Florence County deputy who was injured in a mass shooting on October 3 has released a statement on her daughter’s behalf.
Farrah Turner sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Ashton Drive that injured six other law enforcement officers. One of the officers, Sgt. Terrence Carraway, died from his injuries.
The statement by Katie Godwin, which was obtained by WMBF News via family attorney Britney Weaver, says:
“First, I thank everyone for their prayers for my daughter, Farrah. As we have told everyone, she is still in critical condition and she is not out of the woods yet. The purpose of this statement is to share, however, that on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 the doctors had to amputate both of Farrah’s feet. It has been difficult for my family and I to process so we did so privately initially, but after countless hours of prayer I decided to share this information with everyone who cares about Farrah. This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her.”
The statement continues, “We have created a GoFundMe page. If you are able to give and want to give, please visit the webpage and join us as we ban together in the fight for Farrah’s life. The funds raised will be used to assist her on her road to recovery and to help her adjust to her new reality... God bless each of you and please continue to pray for Farrah.” #fightfarrahfight
As of about 8:00 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe account has raised over $4,000. According to Weaver, Turner is expected to have her ninth surgery on Monday.
The suspected shooter, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, has been charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.
Deputies arrived at the home to speak to Frederick Hopkins’ son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.