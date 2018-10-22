McMaster joins officials to provide Florence relief to Grand Strand residents

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster joined state and federal officials to provide residents and businesses the tools they need to recover from Hurricane Florence.
In speaking with Republican State Rep. Russell Fry, he says this is a one-stop shop for Florence victims.
"Multiple agencies and non-profits are here to help people. If you have questions or need help, this is the place to be today, (Monday),” Fry said. “It's a one-stop shop really, just to get your questions answered, apply for FEMA and to get some supplies and relief as people continue to deal with the effects of Hurricane Florence."
Several organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation and Lowcounty Food Bank, were also on hand at the Conway Recreation Center to provide donated goods for Florence victims.
