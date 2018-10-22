Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a car, assaulting a person

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach remained behind bars Monday following his weekend arrest for allegedly breaking into a car and hitting a person in the head with a bag full of items.
Online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Frank Anthony Battel, 40, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and breaking into a motor vehicle.
As of 12:25 p.m. Monday, he remained in jail under a $6,000 bond.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to a store in the 3200 block of Waccamaw Boulevard for a complaint of someone breaking into a vehicle.
The suspect reportedly had glass on him when officers detained him. According to the victims, one man said he approached the 2003 Nissan 350z and saw Battel inside rummaging through it and noticed the driver’s side window had been broken out, the report stated.
According to the man, the suspect then swung the bag and hit him on the right side of the head. Officers did not see any injury to the victim, according to the report.
After swinging the bag again and missing, the suspect reportedly took off running, and was caught by another person and detained until police arrived.
The car’s owner said nothing appeared to be missing, the police report stated.
