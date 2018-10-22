Loris man sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man pleaded guilty to two drug charges involving cocaine and marijuana and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Travis Lee Green, 34, pleaded guilty to second-offense distribution of cocaine and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John.
Green was sentenced to 15 years for the cocaine charge and five years for the marijuana charge. According to the release, the sentences will run concurrently.
