Longs man sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges, failing to stop for police

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to two drug charges and failing to stop for police, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Rayfeus Level Miller, 29, pleaded guilty on October 18 to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine and failure to stop for a blue light.
The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Miller to 15 years in prison each for the cocaine and the heroin charges and three years in prison for the failure to stop charge, the release states.
The sentences will run concurrently.
