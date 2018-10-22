Horry County ranks fifth in state for most traffic fatalities so far in 2018

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As of Monday, Horry County ranks fifth in the state of South Carolina for the most traffic fatalities so far in 2018.
According to information posted on the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network’s Facebook page, there have been 49 deadly crashes in Horry County since Jan. 1.
Spartanburg County is No. 1 with 60, followed by Lexington County with 53. Charleston and Greenville counties both have 50, according to the post.
For the corresponding time period in 2017, Horry County ranked third across the state with 55 traffic fatalities. For the same period in 2016, the county was second with 60.
