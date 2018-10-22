Many say they will ‘speak up’ about controversial post by a Horry School Board member

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A little more than a month ago, Horry County school board member Sherrie Todd shared a Facebook post that had to do with the sexual assault allegations surrounding now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The post said, “I’ve already decided that whoever wins the Democrat Nomination in 2020 sexually assaulted me 40 years ago.”
Following that post, the Horry County Alliance for Educational Justice called for Todd to step down.
She didn’t, but she did offer an explanation for the post on Facebook.
Todd wrote:
“It was just brought to my attention that there was a post on my account that was completely out of my character and offended people that read it. I had several young people at my home during the hurricane is all I can say. Please accept my apology from the bottom of my heart.”
As a result of all this, several people are planning to show up to the scheduled meeting on Monday night to speak out against Todd’s post.
Now, when we originally shared this story a month ago, a lot of you commented saying this wasn't a big deal, it was just a meme, it was just a joke.
Ashlyn Preaux, Co-founder of Grand Strand Action Together, is one of the people planning on attending tonight.
“I do agree that it was just a meme, but it’s an inappropriate meme for someone who is on the school board to share," Preaux said. "False accusations are extremely low, and saying that you’re going to falsely accuse someone is just outrageous. What does that tell victims and survivors at Horry County Schools?”
The School Board meeting is set to start at 6 o'clock.
WMBF’s Patrick Lloyd will be live tweeting what people say, be sure to go follow him on Twitter.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.