Hasbro, trying to find footing, posts weak 3Q

"The lost Toys "R'' Us revenues are impacting many markets around the world, notably the U.S., Europe, Australia and Asia," said Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. "The volume of product liquidated in the second quarter had a near-term impact on the third quarter sell through and shipments. We are successfully managing retail inventory and it is down significantly in the U.S. and in Europe, where we are aggressively working to clear excess inventory by year end."