FIRST ALERT: A bit milder Tuesday, wet finish to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Milder weather will return Tuesday followed by the next rain-maker by the end of the week.
Temperatures tonight will not be nearly as chilly as Sunday night. Inland areas will drop into the middle and upper 40s by early Tuesday morning, while temperatures in the Grand Strand drop into the lower 50s.
Temperatures will moderate a bit more by Tuesday. With high clouds drifting overhead at times, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will see afternoon temperatures returning to the 60s with overnight readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A storm system organizing in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday will ride up the Carolina Coast during the day Friday. Periods of rain will develop early Friday and will likely continue off and on through much of the day. Friday’s temperature forecast is tricky. If the storm system remains well off shore, temperatures will struggle into the mid 50s Friday afternoon. If the system takes a track close to or over the coast, temperatures could be as warm as the 70s.
The system will pull away on Saturday, but clouds and a lingering risk of a light shower or some drizzle will remain at times through Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
