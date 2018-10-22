Developers hope to bring a new residential neighborhood to North Myrtle Beach

“Five hundreed square feet isn’t very big. They generally were talking maybe starting at a minimum of 700, 750 square feet and up. They would like to see how the different sizes are laid out within the development. Are you going to have all the 500 square-foot homes in one area, and the 1,300 square-foot homes in another area? Or are they going to be threaded throughout? The developer indicated they would probably thread them throughout, but they’re looking for a visual plan that shows that. They want to see the floor plans and they want to see the landscaping plans,” said Dowling.