Church’s pumpkin patch to benefit flood victims

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Still looking for a pumpkin to carve before Halloween? A church in Conway has plenty for sale and the pumpkin patch is all in an effort to help flood victims.
The First United Methodist Church, located on 5th Avenue, is donating proceeds from this year’s pumpkin patch to those impacted by the devastating flooding following Hurricane Florence.
“This is the second year we have operated a pumpkin patch, it’s a part of our Missions Committee, as a way we like to help and support local missions. So, this year in the midst of the flood waters and Hurricane Florence, our mission opted to take the proceeds from the pumpkin patch and give it back into local efforts here in our community to help recover and the flood efforts,” said Pastor Kyle Randle.
The church usually puts the money generated from pumpkin sales toward other missions, including Shepard’s Table and Churches Assisting People, explained Randle. But, this year they wanted to have a direct impact on the community.
So far, sales have exceeded the $3,500 raised in 2017. The church even needed to receive a fresh shipment, all the way from New Mexico, on Saturday.
The pumpkin patch is also bringing people together in other ways.
“The patch has also worked out for a way for us to communicate with folks in the community as they have come out to share a lot of their flood stories where they personally had affects from the flood or they knew someone who had,” said Randle.
You can stop by the church to pick-out your own pumpkins Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays between 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The pumpkins are sold based on size, ranging in price from $1 - $50.
After Halloween, the church will calculate the money it raised. They will touch base with the United Methodist Church in South Carolina and VOAD, Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, to find out how it can funnel the money into the community to support flood victims.
“We deeply believe in partnering with our community and sharing our resources in ministry and so this is one of the ways that we could do that this year,” stated Randle.
