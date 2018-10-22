Attempted sexual assault reported near Myrtle Beach Speedway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened Saturday near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
According to a police report, officers responded to reports of a woman who woke up with a man “standing over her, between her legs, with his private area showing.”
The report said she then ran towards the bathroom to call for help when the suspect tried to take her phone, causing minor scratches on her chest and front left shoulder area.
She was able to call for help and got a ride home.
The incident occurred Saturday around 1 p.m. on Persimmon Lane, according to the report.
The officers determined there was enough evidence to contact Horry County Criminal Investigative Division to further investigate.
The suspect’s location was not known at the time of the report.
