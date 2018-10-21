Local vote in Poland tests support for ruling nationalists

Warsaw city mayor candidate in the upcoming local elections Patryk Jaki, right, from the Law and Justice party meets supporters during campaigns in the last minutes in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice party, whose policies have drawn massive street protests and repeated clashes with its European Union partners, faces a major test of support in Sunday's local elections, the first in a string of votes that can strengthen or chip its firm grip on power.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)