Authorities searching for inmate who escaped a Florence detention center

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate who walked away from a Florence detention center early Sunday morning.
According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Corrections posted around 6 a.m. Sunday, Layquan Patrick Hanley escaped from the Palmer Pre-Release Center.
Information from the SCDC states Hanley, 27, is serving a seven-year sentence for kidnapping. His projected release date is April 1, 2022.
He is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing 156 pounds.
Anyone with information should call (877) 349-2130 or their local law enforcement agency.
